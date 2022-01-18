Man dies in triple shooting in West Woodlawn

A man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting Tuesday in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

One man, 31, was shot in the leg and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The other man, 22, was shot in the face and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The woman, 37, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

No one was in custody.