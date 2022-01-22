 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Girl, 8, struck by stray bullet in Little Village shooting

A 26-year-old man and the girl were in the 3900 block of West 26th Street when they were shot.

By Jermaine Nolen and Clare Spaulding
Police investigate after a child was shot Saturday in the Little Village neighborhood.
An 8-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet Saturday afternoon in Little Village that officials said was intended for a man who was also wounded in the shooting.

The girl was walking with a guardian about 2:45 p.m. when someone fired shots at a 26-year-old man as he exited a store in the 3900 block of West 26th Street, Chicago police said.

The guardian heard the gunfire and saw the girl was struck in the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The man coming out of the store was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition, police said.

Police initially said the girl was 5.

As detectives investigated Saturday evening, evidence markers indicated more than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene. The back window of a minivan was shattered by gunfire.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police investigate after a Little Village shooting Saturday.
