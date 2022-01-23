 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in South Shore shooting

Police responded to a call of a person shot about 3:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street and found a person on the ground and a man, 41, in his vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Jan. 23, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

One person was dead and another critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side.

Police responded to a call of a person shot about 3:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street and found a person on the ground and a man, 41, in his car with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The person on the ground was shot in the back, and the man in the car was shot in the thigh, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the male found on the ground was pronounced dead, police said. His age wasn’t immediately known, and he hasn’t been identified yet.

The man was listed in critical condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

