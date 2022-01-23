 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 men killed in South Shore shooting

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of East 71st Street and found a person on the ground and a man, 41, in his car, police said.

Two men were killed in a shooting Sunday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1800 block of East 71st Street about 3:45 a.m. and found a person on the ground and a man, 41, in his car, Chicago police said.

The person on the ground was shot in the back, and the man in the car was shot in the thigh, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The man in the car was identified as Shannon Lofton by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other man was identified as Rodrick Carroll, 37.

No one was in custody.

