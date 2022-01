A man was shot and stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 69, was found unresponsive inside a home about 4:50 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Paulina Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and several stab wounds on the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were made.