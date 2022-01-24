 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

DuPage Jail inmate arrested nearly two weeks after cutting GPS bracelet while on leave to attend brother’s funeral

Bruce Berrier was arrested Saturday at a Jewel-Osco in Glendale Heights, 12 days after he was temporarily released from the jail and allegedly cut off his GPS bracelet at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst.

By David Struett
File photo

Police have arrested a man who was let out of DuPage County Jail to attend his brother’s funeral but never returned.

Bruce T. Berrier, 23, was arrested Saturday at a Jewel-Osco in Glendale Heights, 12 days after he was temporarily released from the jail and allegedly cut off his GPS bracelet at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst.

Berrier appeared in court Sunday on new charges of contempt of court, escape, failure to return to a penal institution and criminal damage to government property, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. A judge denied bail.

Berrier allegedly escaped after a judge granted his request to attend the memorial service on Jan. 11. He was supposed to return to the jail by 2 p.m. that day, but never did. Police found his ankle monitor at the cemetery, and a judge signed an arrest warrant.

In July 2021, Berrier pleaded guilty to gun-running and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was on parole at the time for an aggravated discharge of a firearm conviction.

In that case, Berrier, then 16, shot two men during an argument in November 2015 in the 900 block of West North Avenue of Villa Park, where he lived.

In December 2020, Berrier was accused of selling illegal guns to undercover officers in Roselle and Hanover Park. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

MLB, MLBPA resume labor negotiations

There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 24, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price

Even Chiefs coach Andy Reid has doubts about the NFL’s overtime rules

In 11 playoff games that went to overtime, the team that gets the ball first has won 10 — seven with opening-drive TDs.

By Barry Wilner | Associated Press

La nevada del lunes será seguida por algunas de las temperaturas más frías de la temporada

Aunque la nieve era ligera, las bajas temperaturas permitieron que se pegara a las carreteras sin sal. El tráfico de la mañana estuvo extremadamente lento en algunas áreas.

By Sun-Times Wire

Más funcionarios de CPS abandonan sus puestos bajo el liderazgo de Pedro Martínez

Las salidas, en gran parte voluntarias, significan que gran parte del gabinete de la exjefa de CPS, Janice Jackson, ha abandonado CPS en un año, incluyendo casi todos los principales líderes afroamericanos.

By Nader Issa

Una niña de 8 años, víctima de un tiroteo pandilleril, se había mudado recientemente a Chicago de México

La niña caminaba con su madre cuando un hombre armado que tenía como objetivo a otra persona realizó múltiples disparos el sábado por la tarde en el bloque 3900 al oeste de la calle 26th.

By Clare Spaulding, Jermaine Nolen, and 1 more