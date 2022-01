A man and woman were found shot to death in a vehicle Monday afternoon in the East Side neighborhood.

A witness saw the man, 30, and woman, 31, inside a vehicle parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E around 1:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

Both had gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names haven’t been released.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.