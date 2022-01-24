Man fatally shot driving in Bronzeville

A man was fatally shot Monday night while driving in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Just after 8 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving in the 4800 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the body and struck several parked vehicles before coming to a stop, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified.

There was no in custody.