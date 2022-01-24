 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally shot driving in Bronzeville

The 35-year-old was driving in the 4800 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot Jan. 24., 2022 while driving in Bronzeville.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Monday night while driving in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Just after 8 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving in the 4800 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the body and struck several parked vehicles before coming to a stop, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified.

There was no in custody.

