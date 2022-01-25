3 fatally shot in separate shootings Monday in Chicago

Three people were fatally shot in separate shootings Monday in Chicago.
- An off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and a woman were found shot to death in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Antonio Alvarez, 30, and Amanda Alvarez, 31, were found in the 11000 block of South Avenue E around 1:40 p.m., according to Illinois State Police. Both had gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Alvarez was a three-year veteran of the Illinois State Police. Officers recovered a weapon at the scene.
- A man was fatally shot while driving in Bronzeville on the South Side. Just after 8 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving in the 4800 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the body and struck several parked vehicles before coming to a stop. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.
Three people were killed, and eighteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.