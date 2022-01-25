 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with fatally stabbing woman while stopped at an intersection in Fuller Park

Renard Wilson, 40, stabbed a 26-year-old woman in the front seat of a car at 42nd Street and Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing as woman while in a car at an intersection in Fuller Park on the South Side over the weekend.

Renard Wilson, 40, took out a knife during an argument with the 26-year-old woman at 42nd Street and Princeton Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Chicago police said.

Wilson stabbed her in the chest and legs and then ran off, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy found she died of multiple stab wounds. Her name has not been released.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday in the 300 block of West 42nd St., police said. He was expected in court later Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

81-year-old woman dies in fire in Avalon Park

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 8200 block of South Cornell Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Light yet robust cioppino stew demands the freshest seafood possible

Unlike many stews that taste better with time, this stew is meant to be eaten straight away to capture the freshness of the fish.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood

Timeline: the Bears’ general manager search

Since firing general manager Ryan Pace on Jan. 10, the Bears have interviewed at least 13 candidates to take his place. Tuesday, they moved into the second round of talks.

By Patrick Finley

Three shot when fight breaks out in Rolling Meadows sports bar

Officers were called to the Stadium Sports Club in the 4000 block of Algonquin Road around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Analyzing Blackhawks storylines to expect in second half of season

How the Hawks fare over the last 41 games might not matter much overall, but how some particular players fare will be more meaningful.

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: Visiting relatives let their autistic child run wild in my home

Host is intimidated about telling the boy to stop climbing on furniture and soiling things with his dirty hands.

By Abigail Van Buren