Man charged with fatally stabbing woman while stopped at an intersection in Fuller Park

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman while in a car at an intersection in Fuller Park on the South Side over the weekend.

Renard Wilson, 40, took out a knife during an argument with Latashia Fonville at 42nd Street and Princeton Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Chicago police said.

Wilson stabbed Fonville, 26, in the chest and legs and then ran off, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy found she died of multiple stab wounds. Her name has not been released.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday in the 300 block of West 42nd St., police said. He was expected in court later Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder.