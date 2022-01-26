 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A man was shot after an argument at a funeral in Grand Crossing.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot Jan. 25, 2022, in Chicago.
Sun-Times file

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

  • A man was shot after an argument at a funeral in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side. The man, 27, got into an argument with someone he knew in the 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue about 8:25 p.m. when he was shot in the left arm, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

Two others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were fatally shot in separate shootings, Monday in Chicago.

