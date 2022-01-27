2 killed, 6 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

Two people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

A man, 31, was found shot to death in a home in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of West 45th Place, police said.

A man, 37, was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side around 8:10 p.m. He was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a van stopped across the street and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the jaw and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 19-year-old man was critically wounded in the Archer Heights neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when someone on the sidewalk fired shots in the 5000 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said. He was struck in the abdomen, and his friends drove him to St. Anthony Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.