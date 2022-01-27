 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 killed, 6 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attacks occurred in Brighton Park and Lawndale.

By Cindy Hernandez
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Two people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A man, 31, was found shot to death in a home in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of West 45th Place, police said.
  • A man, 37, was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side around 8:10 p.m. He was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a van stopped across the street and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the jaw and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • A 19-year-old man was critically wounded in the Archer Heights neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when someone on the sidewalk fired shots in the 5000 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said. He was struck in the abdomen, and his friends drove him to St. Anthony Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At least five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man seriously wounded in exchange of gunfire with Chicago Police officers on Lower Wacker Drive

The shooting happened after officers pulled over a stolen car in the 200 block of East Lower Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police.

By Sophie Sherry

Dear Abby: Should I reach out to my son, a meth addict now in jail?

The longtime drug user has made no attempt to maintain a relationship with his father, who wouldn’t mind if his son was out of his life.

By Abigail Van Buren

On Janet Jackson documentary, the discreet singer (almost) tells all for you

Thoughtfully and passionately, artist opens up her childhood, her first marriage and her superstar brother Michael.

By Richard Roeper

Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 27. 2022

By Georgia Nicols

IDPH investigating 2 more COVID-19 testing companies

Northshore Clinical Laboratories and O’Hare Clinical Labs are being investigated amid complaints about long waits for test results among other problems.

By Madeline Kenney

Mikell Jones dominates the paint as Clark knocks off Lincoln Park

Clark senior Mikell Jones was a serious problem for Lincoln Park on Wednesday. The strong 6-4 senior was in ultra-aggressive mode from the start.

By Michael O'Brien