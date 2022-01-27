11-year-old boy charged with armed carjacking in Mount Greenwood in November

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with an armed carjacking in Mount Greenwood last November.

The boy was identified as one of the people who stole a car at gunpoint from two women in the 11000 block of South Harding Avenue on Nov. 19, police said.

The boy was also observed riding in a car that was reported stolen Nov. 13 in the 7300 block of South Francisco Street in Marquette Park, police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday in West Englewood and charged as a juvenile with vehicular hijacking and criminal trespass to property.