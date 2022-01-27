 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in front of her friends in Fuller Park

Renard Wilson, 40, is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Latashia Fonville last week.

By Matthew Hendrickson
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Sun-Times file

Bail was denied Thursday for a 40-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in front of multiple witnesses last week.

Latashia Fonville, 26, was attending a party with friends last Friday in Harvey when her boyfriend, Renard Wilson, showed up and tried to get her to leave, Cook County prosecutors said.

A short time later the couple drove back to Chicago, accompanied by three of Fonville’s friends, prosecutors said.

Wilson was drinking from a bottle of alcohol and driving erratically, so when they stopped at a gas station, Fonville got behind the wheel and drove the rest of the way to Wilson’s mother’s house, prosecutors said.

The couple began arguing when Fonville told Wilson to get out of the car after they arrived in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue, leading Wilson to repeatedly stab her, prosecutors and police said.

Renard Wilson
Renard Wilson
Cook County sheriff’s office

Fonville’s friends tried to pull her from the driver’s seat, but Wilson allegedly held on to her and they ran to get help, prosecutors said.

When asked by a paramedic what happened while she was being taken to a hospital by ambulance, Fonville, who has a child with Wilson, responded: “My kid’s father,” prosecutors said. She later died during surgery.

All three of Fonville’s friends identified Wilson to police, prosecutors said.

In an interview recorded by an officer’s body-worn camera at his mother’s home, Wilson said “she stabbed me and I stabbed her,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors described Wilson’s injuries as “minor,” and said they were also consistent with injuries that result from “slippage” during a stabbing.

Detectives initially arranged for Wilson to surrender with his attorney, but he didn’t show up at the agreed time, prosecutors said. He was placed in custody Sunday and charged with murder.

Wilson has a history of domestic violence involving Fonville, as well as others, prosecutors said.

Wilson’s defense attorney said his client works in warehouses and appeared to be defending himself.

Wilson is expected back in court Feb. 22.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Is Rhone Talsma still the ‘Jeopardy!’ champ?

Spoiler alert: The Chicago librarian, who dethroned Amy Schneider on Wednesday, faced an 18th century challenge and more on Thursday. How did he do?

By Miriam Di Nunzio

‘Work in Progress,’ Showtime series made in Chicago, canceled after two seasons

Lilly Wachowski, an executive producer of the show starring Abby McEnany, calls the decision ‘a major bummer.’

By Darel Jevens

New interactive virtual tour brings pediatric inpatients to Field Museum

The Field Museum is the first partner of the WeGo Foundation in the Midwest.

By Madeline Kenney

Getting it wrong about critical race theory

The goal of teaching about slavery, racism and other sins of American history is to tell the truth. For the same reason, schools should teach about the admirable progress we’ve made in moving toward a more just, multiethnic society.

By Mona Charen

COPA wraps investigation into fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez; report to be published following superintendent’s review

In April 2021, COPA recommended Officer Evan Solano be relieved of police powers during the investigation, a rare move that would mean the officer would be placed on paid desk duty after a standard 30-day leave, but Brown stalled on the action.

By Sophie Sherry