2 teen boys shot during drug transaction in Little Village

Two teenage boys were critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The teen boys were inside a vehicle making a drug transaction about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when two suspects pulled out guns and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other, 17, was struck in the neck and self-transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.