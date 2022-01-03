 clock menu more-arrow no yes
12-year-old boy fatally shot sitting on bed in Englewood residence: police

The boy was sitting with other individuals on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street about 11:25 p.m. when a male he knew discharged a handgun, striking him in the chest, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting on a bed Jan. 2, 2022 in Englewood.
A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday night sitting on a bed inside a residence in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The boy was sitting with other individuals on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street about 11:25 p.m. when a male he knew discharged a handgun, striking him in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police couldn’t confirm if the shooting was accidental.

No one was in custody.

