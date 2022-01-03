At least 1 shot, 1 injured after fight breaks out at wedding inside Bridgeview banquet hall

At least one person was shot and another was injured after a fight broke out Sunday night at a wedding inside a banquet hall in Bridgeview.

A fight broke out among several wedding guests and a person was grazed in the leg by gunfire about 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquet in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue, spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life threatening injuries, Hanania said.

Another person suffered a cut on his hand, but it wasn’t immediately clear how he was wounded, according to Hanania.

He said “several individuals” were injured, but it was unclear how many were hurt or how the injuries occurred.

Police are questioning a person of interest while witnesses were being interviewed.

This is a developing story, check back for details.