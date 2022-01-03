 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

At least 1 shot, 1 injured after fight breaks out at wedding inside Bridgeview banquet hall

A fight broke out among several wedding guests and a person was grazed in the leg by gunfire about 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquet in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue, spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

By Mohammad Samra
At least one person was shot and another injured after someone opened fire at a banquet in Bridgeview Jan. 2, 2022.
Sun-Times file

At least one person was shot and another was injured after a fight broke out Sunday night at a wedding inside a banquet hall in Bridgeview.

A fight broke out among several wedding guests and a person was grazed in the leg by gunfire about 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquet in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue, spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life threatening injuries, Hanania said.

Another person suffered a cut on his hand, but it wasn’t immediately clear how he was wounded, according to Hanania.

He said “several individuals” were injured, but it was unclear how many were hurt or how the injuries occurred.

Police are questioning a person of interest while witnesses were being interviewed.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

First weekend of the year in Chicago: 12-year-old boy among 6 killed by gunfire, 25 other people wounded, including 2 teens

The boy was fatally shot Sunday night while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Jake McCabe moving his feet, improving as Blackhawks’ season progresses

After a nightmarish start, McCabe’s defensive acumen has become increasingly evident recently.

By Ben Pope

12-year-old boy fatally shot while sitting on bed in Englewood home

Marcell Wilson was sitting with other people on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Irritable husband goes out for hours, won’t say where

As wife is treated for cancer, man keeps secrets and gets angry with her for the least little thing.

By Abigail Van Buren

Chicago suburbs stand in for Kansas on HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’

The team behind the series, starring comedian Bridget Everett, picked the location to draw from Chicago’s ‘insane’ pool of talent.

By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times

For 2022, ‘city that works’ needs to do it better

As it recovers from the pandemic, Chicago has opportunities but also many challenges, including the overarching issue of crime.

By David Roeder