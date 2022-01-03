13-year-old boy dies after found shot in Fuller Park home last week

A 13-year-old boy died after he was found shot Thursday afternoon in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Travion Collins was found shot in a bedroom of a home about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Swann Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Collins was shot in the head and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died the next day, the medical examiner’s office said.

Autopsy results have not been released.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

He was the second child to die from gun violence in Chicago in a week.

On Sunday night, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in the bedroom of a home in Englewood, according to police.

Marcell Wilson was sitting on a bed with other people in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun about 11:25 p.m., striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, police said. Marcell’s death was ruled a homicide, according to autopsy results released Monday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police have released few details about both shootings, including whether anyone was in custody.