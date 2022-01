A man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side.

Police responded to a call of a person down about 1:05 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, Chicago police said.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.