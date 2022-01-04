 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman shot and killed sitting in parked car in West Pullman

The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked car in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street about 6:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
A woman was shot and killed in West Pullman Jan. 4, 2022.
Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked car in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street about 6:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Thirty-five people were killed in West Pullman in 2021 — 15 more than what the community had the year prior, and 29 more than what the area recorded in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Three ICU beds left for 800,000 people? COVID-19 patients swamping Will, Kankakee Co. hospitals

Southern Illinois hospitals — which were overrun late last summer during the initial Delta variant wave — are also approaching capacity once again.

By Mitchell Armentrout and Taylor Avery

Ald. Pat Dowell on verge of running for Rep. Bobby Rush seat: Would drop secretary of state bid

At a news conference Tuesday, Rep. Bobby Rush, who will not seek a 16th term in Congress, said he plans to endorse a successor in the coming weeks.

By Lynn Sweet

CPS would cancel classes Wednesday if CTU votes to refuse in-person work, CEO says

Families likely won’t know if classes are canceled until the CTU voting window closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

By Nader Issa

Chief judge shoots down Lightfoot’s request for moratorium on electronic monitoring for most violent offenders

Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans said that under the U.S. and state constitutions, the mayor’s request to end electronic monitoring for some defendants treated them as if they were "considered guilty until proven innocent."

By Andy Grimm

17-year-old boy hurt in Englewood shooting

The teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot in the right shoulder, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Cook County political heavyweight Frank Zuccarelli dies at 70

The Thornton Township supervisor helped launch numerous Illinois political careers, prioritized social services in his south suburban township — and was no stranger to controversy.

By Mitchell Armentrout