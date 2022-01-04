Woman shot and killed sitting in parked car in West Pullman

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked car in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street about 6:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Thirty-five people were killed in West Pullman in 2021 — 15 more than what the community had the year prior, and 29 more than what the area recorded in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.