Man found beaten to death inside home in South Loop

A 56-year-old man was found beaten to death Tuesday night in South Loop.

About 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a battery in progress inside an apartment, in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, and found a 56-year-old man unresponsive with trauma to the left-side of his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard a struggle in the man’s apartment prior to police arriving, police said. His name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, as Area Three detectives are investigating.