Police release photos of SUV wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Belmont Central on New Year’s Eve

Chicago police have released photos of a Jeep wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in Belmont Central on New Year’s Eve.

Robin Mathis, 55, was in a crosswalk at Belmont and Menard avenues around 4:20 p.m. when the SUV hit her, Chicago police said.

Mathis, from Hermosa, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead later that night, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The car was described as a gray 2014 to 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521, or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.