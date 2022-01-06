 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

7-year-old boy abducted by armed mother in Near West Side

Massiah Vaughn was in the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue when his mother, Lorraine Smith, took him to an unknown location.

By Sun-Times Wire
Massiah Vaughn
Massiah Vaughn
Chicago police

A 7-year-old boy was abducted by his mother Wednesday afternoon in the Near West Side.

About 4 p.m., Massiah Vaughn was in the 1300 block of South Damen Avenue when his mother, Lorraine Smith, took him to an unknown location, Chicago police said.

Smith, who isn’t Vaughn’s legal guardian, was armed with a gun at the time of the abduction and should be considered dangerous, according to police.

She is known to frequent the areas around the 11th and 15th districts as well as Maywood, police said.

Lorraine Smith
Lorraine Smith
Chicago police

Anyone with information on Vaughn or Smith are asked to call 911 or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Preparing for the worst: Cook County deploys trailers to hospitals to handle looming surge in COVID-19 deaths

More than 250 Cook County residents died of COVID-19 last week, the worst weekly toll seen in the Chicago area since vaccines were introduced. Over the past seven days, the entire state has averaged more than 25,000 COVID-19 infections. That’s roughly like the population of suburban Melrose Park testing positive each day.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Northwestern falls to Penn State

Seth Lundy’s three-pointer with 35 seconds left gave the Nittany Lions the lead for good against the Wildcats.

By Sun-Times wires

The battles between CPS and CTU are doing one thing: Eroding trust in our schools

Parents may blame one side or the other — or not — but most of them are likely sick and tired of the battles between the district and the teachers union. And rightly so.

By CST Editorial Board

16-year-old boy hurt in Auburn Gresham shooting

The teen was walking outside in the 300 block of West 88th Street when a silver pick-up truck stopped near him and two males exited and began shooting.

By Sun-Times Wire

Kenwood basketball coach Mike Irvin sounds off on CPS sports stoppage

Kenwood coach Mike Irvin had planned to take his team to the prestigious Highland Shootout in Southern Illinois this weekend.

By Michael O'Brien