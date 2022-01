A man was found shot in his vehicle Wednesday night in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The 65-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds on the abdomen about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 95th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.