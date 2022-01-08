 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

No bail for man accused of shooting two patrons at Northwest Side bar

Efrain Rivera, 50, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Dec. 23 shooting that wounded two men, ages 26 and 59.

By Madeline Kenney
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse. Sun-Times file

Bail was denied Saturday for a man accused of opening fire last month at a Northwest Side bar and wounding two patrons.

Efrain Rivera, 50, pulled out a gun and brandished the weapon during an argument with a different person on Dec. 23 at the Question Mark Bar in the Montclare neighborhood, Cook County prosecutors said.

When another patron stepped in and punched Rivera, he opened fire and shot the intervenor in the abdomen, prosecutors said.

As the man who Rivera had initially been arguing with ran for the door, Rivera fired several more rounds, but missed his target and struck another patron in the thigh who had been sitting at a nearby table, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not provide ages for the victims in court, but police previously said the wounded men were 59 and 26 years old.

Rivera chased after the man who was originally his target and caught him outside the bar when the man fell the ground, prosecutors said. As he stood over the man, he allegedly pulled trigger again, but the gun was out of ammo.

Rivera fled the area before officers arrived, but members of the bar staff told investigators that they knew Rivera lived in an adjacent building and identified Rivera in photo arrays, prosecutors said.

Rivera was arrested Thursday outside his home and charged with three counts of attempted murder. He has two prior felony convictions, including a 2009 unlawful use of a weapon conviction, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Rivera without bail during his hearing Saturday, noting that one of the victims in the shooting was an “unintended target” of Rivera’s “reckless conduct.”

Rivera’s defense attorney argued that the weapon used in the shooting hand’t been recovered.

The judge sided with prosecutors and set Rivera’s next court appearance for Wednesday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Body of 6-year-old boy missing from North Chicago found in Gary; 3 family members charged for his death

Perry’s mother, Jannie Perry, 38, and two of Damari’s siblings, were taken were taken into custody Saturday and charged for his death

By Jermaine Nolen

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Casten, 50, said he’s fully vaccinated and received a booster dose. He described his symptoms as ‘mild.’

By Madeline Kenney

This You Gotta See: Alabama-Georgia, a big week for the Bulls and the NFL playoffs begin

The Bulldogs are 0-7 against Nick Saban since beating him in his debut season with the Crimson Tide. Make it 0-8?

By Steve Greenberg

CPS standoff: Latest CTU proposal calls for remote learning this week, in person next — but Lightfoot says ‘you’re not listening’

The union appeared to make concessions in some of its demands announced Saturday, though Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly shot the proposal down.

By Nader Issa

DCFS director held in contempt of court as kids languish in hospital, shelter for months

In an "unprecedented" move, the state child welfare agency could soon be fined up to $2,000 a day until Director Marc Smith complies with a judge’s orders to appropriately place two children into proper homes.

By Madeline Kenney

Ayo Dosunmu’s ability to learn quickly is keeping the Bulls trending

Dosunmu continued to display an evolving game in Friday’s win over the Wizards, both offensively and defensively. The one trait he’s continued to show the last few years? Playing winning basketball.

By Joe Cowley