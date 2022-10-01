The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old girl drugged, sexually assaulted in North Center: police

The girl was found in the 3200 block of North Rockwell Street between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old girl drugged, sexually assaulted in North Center: police
A 15-year-old was drugged and assaulted late Friday on the North Side, police said.

A 15-year-old was drugged and assaulted late Friday on the North Side, police said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old girl was drugged and sexually assaulted Friday night near the North Center neighborhood.

The girl was found in the 3200 block of North Rockwell Street between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said. She was under the influence of an unknown substance after drinking from a cup of water and was then taken by an unknown male who sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

No arrests were made. Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Road rage shooting on Southwest Side leaves 3-year-old dead: police
Threats that shut down Downers Grove library drag bingo show included envelope with a letter — and a bullet: ‘More to come’
Murder charges filed against teen who allegedly fled police in stolen car at speeds of 95 mph and killed woman in crash
2 men shot on Near West Side
Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Roseland shooting
Panel convenes at Malcolm X College to look for ways to restore trust between cops, public
The Latest
Patrick Williams
Bulls
New-look Bulls offense? According to one player, it’s an open case
Forward Patrick Williams said the Bulls offense will focus around “position-less” basketball this season, and glimpses of it could come this week when the preseason games start.
By Joe Cowley
 
The intersection of West Marquette Road and South Kenneth Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood is seen, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, near where a three-year-old child was fatally shot in the head in an alleged road rage incident on the night of Sept. 30, according to 8th District Cmdr. Bryan Spreyne.
Crime
Road rage shooting on Southwest Side leaves 3-year-old dead: police
The boy died hours after the shooting on Marquette Road. No one is in custody.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Mohammad Samra
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls feel lethal duo of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan ready to explode
LaVine was paid a max contract and is now completely healthy, while DeRozan might be a year older, but also a year wiser. The two were a force last season in Year 1, and DeRozan expects an even better showing in the sequel.
By Joe Cowley
 
A photo of Bears kicker Cairo Santos lining up the game-winner against the Texans in Week 3.
Bears
Bears add K Michael Badgley ahead of Giants game with Cairo Santos in question
Santos missed practice Thursday and Friday because of a personal reason.
By Jason Lieser
 
Medinah Temple at 600 N. Wabash Ave in River North, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Casinos and Gambling
Medinah Temple casino won’t have big impact on River North traffic, says report; alderperson dismisses it as ‘thin gruel’
Ald. Brendan Reilly has led opposition against Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan for a temporary gambling house in his ward, and he’s skeptical of the traffic study, which was commissioned by Bally’s.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 