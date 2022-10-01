The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death in Roseland

The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 110th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Additional details were not released. No arrests were reported.

