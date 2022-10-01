Man shot to death in Roseland

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Additional details were not released. No arrests were reported.
Threats that shut down Downers Grove library drag bingo show included envelope with a letter — and a bullet: ‘More to come’
Murder charges filed against teen who allegedly fled police in stolen car at speeds of 95 mph and killed woman in crash
The Latest
Heyward delivered the lineup card and was treated to a one-minute video in the middle of the fourth inning
Team wins sixth straight game, but Ross warns late-season success not a guarantee of 2023 success
Edward Neequaye and the Lane defense nearly posted a shutout, only allowing Clark a special teams touchdown on the way to a 24-8 win that clinched the Champions’ first Illinois High School Association state playoff appearance since 2013.
Long term deals for Moncada ($70 million), Robert ($50 million) Jimenez ($43 million) and Anderson ($25 million) seemed like good business sense when they were made
Bielema returns to Madison and gets Illini’s first victory there since 2002