Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side
A boy, 14, and a man, 19, were shot about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the left shoulder and the man was hit in the right thigh, police said.
The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, while the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, according to police.
No arrests were reported.
