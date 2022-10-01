The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side

A boy, 14, and a man, 19, were shot about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in Greater Grand Crossing. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 14, among 2 shot in drive-by attack on South Side
A man was shot and killed Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington Heights.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the left shoulder and the man was hit in the right thigh, police said.

The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, while the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in Roseland
Road-rage shooting on Southwest Side leaves 3-year-old dead
Person found fatally shot in South Loop home
15-year-old girl drugged, sexually assaulted in North Center: police
Threats that shut down Downers Grove library drag bingo show included envelope with a letter — and a bullet: ‘More to come’
Murder charges filed against teen who allegedly fled police in stolen car at speeds of 95 mph and killed woman in crash
The Latest
Michael Kopech had surgery on his right knee.
Sports
White Sox’ Michael Kopech has knee surgery
Team says Kopech will be ready for spring training without restrictions
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Illinois v Wisconsin
College Sports
Just Sayin’: After pounding Wisconsin 34-10, Illini — finally — are back in the Big Ten fight
Go ahead, get excited. This is the best Illinois team since the Ron Zook years.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Alex Vlasic skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Breaking down the Blackhawks’ roster-spot battles as preseason continues
With roughly a week left until the opening NHL roster will be decided, Alec Regula, Alex Vlasic and Isaak Phillips remain on the bubble, fighting for likely two open spots.
By Ben Pope
 
Dr. Stephen Towns, grandson of Frederick “Fritz” Pollard, stands next to a plaque at Lane Stadium honoring Pollard’s professional football career.
Chicago
Lane celebrates Fritz Pollard Day in honor of trailblazing Black alumnus
Fritz Pollard was the first Black head coach in the NFL, one of the first two Black players in the NFL, the first Black football player at Brown University and the first Black player in the Rose Bowl.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Northwestern at Penn State
College Sports
Northwestern falls to Penn State in game marred by turnovers
Ryan Hilinski’s TD pass to Jacob Gill was NU’s only score
By Sun-Times wires
 