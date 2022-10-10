Man charged with murder in Loop shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 38-year-old man early Sunday in the Loop.

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, shot the man in the chest during an argument about 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells Street, according to Chicago police. Turnipseed, who police initially said was 24, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

The 38-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.

Turnipseed was arrested near the scene, police said. He was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

