Man charged with murder in Loop shooting

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 38-year-old man early Sunday in the Loop.
Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, shot the man in the chest during an argument about 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells Street, according to Chicago police. Turnipseed, who police initially said was 24, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
The 38-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.
Turnipseed was arrested near the scene, police said. He was taken to Rush Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
The Latest
Anonymous group seeking to draw attention to Indigenous Peoples’ Day claims credit for pouring paint on the ‘Standing Lincoln,’ calling the 16th president ‘a colonizer.’
The Bears being better than we thought and a mediocre league mean everything is winnable.
Chicago has been a bit slow in warming up to this housing trend. But after a few false starts, the city finally seems to be serious about building tiny homes.
Diamond, who studied the effects of bank runs and financial meltdowns, shares this year’s prize with co-author Philip Dybvig and former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
The parade returns to its pre-pandemic size and welcomes Italian-American and other cultural groups in a celebration of the immigrant experience in the Americas.