The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Security guard charged with fatally shooting co-worker outside Loop club after argument came to blows

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, was working at Persona Lounge early Sunday when another guard complained that Turnipseed was letting people into the club too quickly, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Security guard charged with fatally shooting co-worker outside Loop club after argument came to blows
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California.

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, was denied bail Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his co-worker Sunday outside a Loop nightclub where both worked as security guards.

Sun-Times file

A security guard is accused of fatally shooting another guard after they got into an argument outside a Loop nightclub last weekend.

Devontrell Turnipseed, 23, was working a door at Persona Lounge at 408 S. Wells St. early Sunday when the other guard complained that Turnipseed was letting people into the club too quickly and was not doing a thorough job patting guests down, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Turnipseed unholstered his gun as he and the guard, 38, began to argue, prosecutors said.

Devontrell Turnipseed arrest photo

Devontrell Turnipseed

Chicago police

As Turnipseed appeared to try to pass his gun to another co-worker, the other guard punched him in the face. Turnipseed fired three shots as he fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

The older guard was struck in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time late at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to police. He has not been identified.

Prosecutors said the confrontation was captured on surveillance video and multiple witnesses identified Turnipseed as the shooter. A handgun was recovered and allegedly matched spent shell casings recovered at the scene.

Turnipseed called 911 and waited for police to arrive, prosecutors said. While in custody, he allegedly told investigators he shot his co-worker in retaliation for getting punched in the face.

Turnipseed’s attorney noted his client had no prior criminal history and suggested he may have been defending himself.

Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Turnipseed held without bail. He was expected back in court Oct. 31.

Next Up In Crime
Family of sexually assaulted girl frustrated a suspect was released from custody
Human remains discovered in freezer, bloody rags found at Foster Beach as missing person case turns into homicide investigation
Boy, 17, fatally shot in South Shore
Armed robber stealing master keys from postal carriers on the North and West sides
Man charged with murder in Loop shooting
Washington Park community mobilizes after assault of 11-year-old girl
The Latest
Gross_Adam_Civilian_Police_commish.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Civilian police oversight off to slow start, McKinley Park gets new bakery and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Actress Angela Lansbury speaks during the PBS segment of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California. Lansbury has died at the age of 96.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury, starred in ‘Murder She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dies at 96
Lansbury’s most beloved movie role is that of Mrs. Potts in the animated feature “Beauty and the Beast,” a role that features her instantly recognizable voice.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A parking ticket on the windshield of a car in the Loop,
La Voz Chicago
Aumentan las multas de estacionamiento por un 25.7%
En cambio, las botas han disminuido un 12.6%.
By Fran Spielman
 
Andre Smith, vice president of Washington Park Resident’s Advisory Council, speaks at a press conference about the 11-year-old who was sexually abused while walking home from her Washington Park school. The group is offering a $4000 reward for information regarding the man.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes del lado sur exigen una investigación luego de que una niña es secuestrada y agredida sexualmente en camino a casa
Se ofrece una recompensa de $4,000 por información que conduzca a un arresto.
By Mariah Rush
 
Caskets in a line at St. Gall Catholic Parish for the funeral for six members of a family killed at their Gage Park home in 2016.
La Voz Chicago
Jurado encuentra a Diego Uribe culpable de matar a familia de Gage Park
Armando Cruz, cuya esposa y dos hijos fueron asesinados en la casa, dijo que Uribe había sido muy cercano a la familia.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 