Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 17, shot in West Englewood

The boy was shot in the groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in West Englewood.

The boy, 17, was outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

