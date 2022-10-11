Boy, 17, shot in West Englewood

A teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in West Englewood.
The boy, 17, was outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
Security guard charged with fatally shooting co-worker outside Loop club after argument came to blows
The Latest
The Bears’ tough loss to the Vikings was more significant than their two victories because Justin Fields provided hope.
The man, 29, was arguing with a person he knew when he was stabbed in the chest and neck, police said. A person is in custody.
“Ayo right now is going to be the guy back there for us,” Billy Donovan said. “He’s done a really good job this training camp and preseason for us.”
Patrick Williams earned two starts in the Bulls’ four preseason games, but Javonte Green excelled in all of them.
To live and buy on La Salle St: Plan for housing, other uses of financial district is worth watching
Given the changes on La Salle Street — not all of them good — the city’s new effort to rethink the historic thoroughfare makes sense. Downtown and the central area are still the economic engine and lifeblood of the city.