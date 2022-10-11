Man stabbed to death during argument in East Side residence
The man, 29, was arguing with a person he knew when he was stabbed in the chest and neck, police said. A person is in custody.
A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night during an argument in the East Side neighborhood.
The man, 29, was arguing with a person he knew about 8:45 p.m. in a residence in the 10300 block of South Ave F when he was stabbed in the chest and neck, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A person was taken into custody, police said. Area detectives are investigating.
