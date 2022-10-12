The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

6 shot in Chicago Tuesday, including two people killed hours apart and less than a mile from each other on South Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in South Shore, blocks from an elementary school. Later in the day, a man was killed blocks away.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
6 shot in Chicago Tuesday, including two people killed hours apart and less than a mile from each other on South Side
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday.

  • A 17-year-old boy was shot to death around 8:40 a.m. in South Shore, blocks from an elementary school. Curtis Gatewood was followed by someone to the 1900 block of East 79th Street, where he was shot multiple times, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
  • Hours later, a person was shot to death less than a mile from where the boy was shot, police said. The person was near the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Luella Avenue when he was shot about 1:25 p.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
  • A person was found shot inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the Riverdale neighborhood. He had crashed into a fence about 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East 133rd Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
  • Tuesday night, two men were wounded in a shooting in Chatham on the South Side. The men were standing on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. One man, 25, was struck in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital. The other, 40, was shot in the ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in West Englewood. The teen was outside about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when someone opened fire, police said. He was shot in the groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

