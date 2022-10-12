Woman killed at a Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered but only some of her remains were found in the house: source

A woman killed inside a boarding house she ran on the Northwest Side was dismembered but only some of her remains were found in the home, inside a freezer, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

The killer possibly tossed evidence into Lake Michigan, the source said. Bloody towels were found in a garbage can at Foster Beach, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified the victim or ruled on the cause and manner of her death, but some details of the gruesome slaying and the suspect’s troubling background are becoming known.

Residents of the house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue told investigators they heard an argument over the weekend that ended with a thud, the source said.

One of the tenants reported the building owner missing on Monday night, noting that it was unusual not to see her for more than a day, Deenihan said. The owner had previously been spotted “walking around the neighborhood on Sunday.”

The person also warned police about another resident “that the other tenants were afraid of,” Deenihan said. That woman had recently hauled a “large plastic bag” to a tow truck and then dumped it in a garbage can at Foster Beach, where the bloody towels were later discovered.

Detectives then searched the home, the source said, and cameras worn by officers captured the grim discovery inside the freezer: a head and several limbs.It was not known what the killer used to dismember the body, but residents didn’t report hearing an electric saw or other power tools.

Once the remains were discovered, detectives left to obtain a search warrant “to go back in and retrieve all of [the] evidence properly,” Deenihan said. By Tuesday evening, the home was still cordoned off with police tape.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday night when she allegedly pulled a knife on the tow truck driver, Deenihan said. She declined to discuss the slaying once in custody.

The suspect — a 36-year-old woman who has used multiple last names — has been charged with low-level violent crimes in at least three cases in Cook County, records show.

Most recently, she was arrested in January after tackling an 84-year-old woman in the hallway of a condominium building in the 4300 block fo North Clarendon Avenue, according to an arrest report. She then tried to force an inhaler into the woman’s mouth while pinning her down.

“I can help you,” she allegedly said.

The victim, who declined medical treatment, told police she didn’t want to pursue felony charges, the report states. The suspect was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery and was found not guilty during a bench trial in July.

The woman’s attorney in her most recent criminal case, Sean Brown, said he believed she previously worked as a certified nursing assistant. He said she didn’t show any clear signs of mental illness or distress in their interactions and insisted she was trying to help the other woman, who he said was having an asthma attack.

The suspect’s ex-husband, who requested anonymity because he’s in the military, said he was shocked to learn of the allegations. “I cannot imagine her doing that,” he told the Sun-Times.

He said their relationship ended in 2008 after he joined the U.S. Army and moved overseas, leaving her at their home in Greensboro, N.C.She moved back into her family home in High Point, N.C. and eventually relocated to Chicago, he said.

She attended a community college for a time as she tried “to get her life back together,” and pursued a career as a certified nursing assistant.“Based off the time we had in North Carolina, this is what I knew about her,” he said. “But people change over time. People do.”

In 2012, the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery that was dropped, court records show. Later that year, she was hit with two misdemeanor counts of simple battery and pleaded guilty, earning 12 months of court supervision.

She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft in 2015 and was sentenced to two days in Cook County jail, records show.

A YouTube account that appears to belong to the suspect includes multiple videos that show her rapping, trying on clothes, driving through Wicker Park and posing with a family member. In one video, a person can be seen firing off a handgun in a field.

A LinkedIn page apparently belonging to her lists her occupation over the past year as chief executive of “Women Empowering Women of All,” an organization with no clear online presence.

The page also claims she earned a bachelor of business administration degree from Northeastern University, an associate of science degree from the University of Southern California and a master of philosophy degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

