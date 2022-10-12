The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death in Eden Green, medical examiner’s office says

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Avenue and 133rd Street, the medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Oct. 11, 2022 on the Far South Side.

A man was shot to death in Eden Green on the Far South Side on Tuesday afternoon, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. at Indiana Avenue and 133rd Street, the medical examiner’s office said.

The man, 40, was struck in the thigh. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was initially listed in critical condition, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said.

He later died.

No one is in custody.

