Man shot to death in Eden Green, medical examiner’s office says

A man was shot to death in Eden Green on the Far South Side on Tuesday afternoon, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. at Indiana Avenue and 133rd Street, the medical examiner’s office said.
The man, 40, was struck in the thigh. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was initially listed in critical condition, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said.
He later died.
No one is in custody.
Woman killed in Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered, police say. ‘Fran was gentle, sweet, generous, kind. I just can’t believe an ending like this.’
The Latest
The military commission in charge of the matter, looking to crush the Sioux, sentenced 303 men to death. Lincoln spared 265 of them.
Pulse of the Heartland: Belmont Cragin voters keep their heads down, wish pols would occasionally show their faces
It should be a neighborhood with more clout considering its size and its being home to the largest Hispanic population in Chicago. But adding to the confusion for residents, Belmont Cragin is divided among multiple wards and state representative districts, meaning residents living near one another can have different representatives in the City Council or state Legislature.
Woman killed in Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered, police say. ‘Fran was gentle, sweet, generous, kind. I just can’t believe an ending like this.’
Only some of Frances Walker’s remains were found in the boarding house she ran in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, a source said. The killer possibly tossed evidence into Lake Michigan.
The stolen-check scheme involves thieves stealing mail, erasing the ink with chemicals and rewriting the checks for themselves. Some experts say their suggestions to fight the crime are not being implemented.
Lizzo in concert, “Children of Eden,” Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns and “Immersive King Tut” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.