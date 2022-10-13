The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago man who wore ‘Trump 2020’ flag pleads guilty with father to role in U.S. Capitol attack

Matthew Bokoski admitted to authorities on Jan. 14, 2021, that he and his father entered the U.S. Capitol on the day of the breach, records show. He told agents then that the event was effective because the participants were able to “shut down” the government.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Chicago man who wore ‘Trump 2020’ flag pleads guilty with father to role in U.S. Capitol attack
Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski, left, and Bradley Bokoski.

Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski, left, and Bradley Bokoski.

U.S. District Court records

A Chicago man who allegedly wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty along with his father Thursday to a misdemeanor.

Matthew Bokoski of Chicago and his father, Bradley Bokoski of Utah, each pleaded guilty to demonstrating in a Capitol building. Their sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 17.

Though Bradley Bokoski lives in Utah, he told U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper he was born in Joliet. Matthew Bokoski told the judge he works for Jewel-Osco.

An FBI special agent wrote in a court filing earlier this year that the agency was tipped on Jan. 7, 2021, to Matthew Bokoski’s presence at the Capitol on the day of the attack, and authorities interviewed him in Chicago a week later.

In a Jan. 6, 2021, Facebook post, Matthew Bokoski wrote that he had wanted to witness what happened that day firsthand and “have a personal recording of events that isn’t from mainstream media,” records show.

“I walked with the crowds and videoed them and 99% of today was a peaceful protest,” Matthew Bokoski wrote, according to the feds.

Matthew Bokoski admitted to authorities on Jan. 14, 2021, that he and his father entered the U.S. Capitol on the day of the breach, records show. He told agents then that the event was effective because the participants were able to “shut down” the government.

The FBI agent wrote that surveillance footage showed Matthew Bokoski, wearing the “Trump” flag along with a blue-and-red knit cap, entering the Capitol through the Senate Parliamentarian door at 2:47 p.m., five minutes after it had been breached.

_Bokoski2.jpeg

Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

During an interview in June 2021, Bradley Bokoski admitted that he and his son had entered the Capitol. The feds say the father and son were in the building for four or five minutes.

Matthew Bokoski is among 32 known Illinois residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Twenty-two of them have now pleaded guilty, and three have been sentenced to brief periods behind bars.

Nearly 900 people have been arrested nationwide.

Next Up In Crime
Tenant faces murder charge in killing, dismembering Northwest Side boarding house owner
5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Feds ask judge to sentence ex-Teamster boss John Coli to 19 months in prison
$7.5 million worth of retail products recovered after thefts in Wilmette lead to major fencing ring
More ‘check washing’ victims speak out as officials press Postal Service to address rising fraud
Man shot to death in Eden Green, medical examiner’s office says
The Latest
Simeon’s Malik Elzy (8) reacts as Andre Crews (4) celebrates a touchdown against Kenwood.
High School Football
Week 7 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 6 of the high school football season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A woman died after being struck by a Metra train Aug. 27, 2020, on the Northwest Side.
News
Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, Chicago fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22286010090825.jpg
Nation/World
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827 starting in January.
By Associated Press
 
Food for distribution to people in need through food pantries is stacked on shelves at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on March 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Other Views
We can end hunger for all our neighbors
The nutrition safety net has strengthened in the 50 years since the White House last hosted a conference on hunger, particularly with USDA nutrition assistance programs.
By Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach
 
“Trap Moulin Rouge” by Jasmin Taylor is projected onto the Merchandise Mart. The performance piece will run at Art on theMART until November 18.
Art
Artist’s work at Art on theMART is a love letter to 79th Street, Black culture
Jasmin Taylor’s “Trap Moulin Rouge” performance piece is among the projections featured on the facade of the Merchandise Mart.
By Mariah Rush
 