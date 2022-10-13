The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

He was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Yellow and red crime tape in front of residence.

Sun-Times File Photo

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon inside a residence in Greater Grand Crossing.

Officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the head about 5:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

