Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon inside a residence in Greater Grand Crossing.
Officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the head about 5:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
