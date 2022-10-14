Man stabbed and robbed at Red Line station in Lake View
The man, 25, suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head. He was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
A man was stabbed and robbed after leaving a Red Line train in Lake View Thursday night.
The man, 25, was arguing with two other men while riding a Red Line train on the North Side about 10:10 p.m., police said. The three got off the train at the Belmont stop near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue and walked down a flight of stairs.
One of the men swung a sharp object at the 25-year-old and his wallet was taken, Chicago police said.
The 25-year-old suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.
No arrests were reported.
Convicted ‘Starved Rock killer’s’ lawyer: Family member might have arranged for Chicago Outfit to kill 3 women in 1960
The Latest
As promised by general manager Kyle Davidson, the Hawks have significantly increased their analytics investment, hiring five new staffers — including two who previously helped build the Cubs’ analytics system.
A man, 22, was killed during a home invasion about 2 a.m. in South Shore.
The 25-year-old was ejected from his car early Friday in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said.
Parent losing patience with lazy man who whiles away the days playing phone games in bed.
Using quantum data to create an unhackable Internet: ‘We’re getting close,’ University of Chicago expert leading project says
“No one can hack it because they can’t read it,” David Awschalom says. “Because the act of looking at it changes it. Destroys it.”