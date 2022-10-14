Man stabbed and robbed at Red Line station in Lake View

A man was stabbed and robbed after leaving a Red Line train in Lake View Thursday night.

The man, 25, was arguing with two other men while riding a Red Line train on the North Side about 10:10 p.m., police said. The three got off the train at the Belmont stop near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue and walked down a flight of stairs.

One of the men swung a sharp object at the 25-year-old and his wallet was taken, Chicago police said.

The 25-year-old suffered a stab wound to the back and a laceration to the head, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

No arrests were reported.

