Saturday, October 15, 2022
Man stabs woman, then gets shot by another in East Garfield Park

The woman who was stabbed was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man stabbed a woman and then was shot by another woman Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:20 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was trying to enter a residential building in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when a a man approached her and stabbed her in the hand and thigh, Chicago police said.

Another woman, 54, arrived and shot the man multiple times, police said.

The younger woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, officials said. The man, 62, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The older woman was taken to Area Three headquarters, police said. No charges have been announced.

