2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in South Chicago on the South Side.

A man and woman, 27 and 25, were shot about 11:05 p.m. in a hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. She was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

