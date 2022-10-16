2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in South Chicago on the South Side.
A man and woman, 27 and 25, were shot about 11:05 p.m. in a hallway in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. She was listed in fair condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The man, 35, was involved in a fight about 1:20 a.m. at the lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.
Commuters Take Action, a coalition of riders bitter about being ghosted by buses and trains, say complaints of no-show buses have remained the same since CTA unveiled its “Meeting the Moment” plan.
Housing activists in North Lawndale unite with Jewish groups during fall harvest festival.
No pro athlete wants to stop playing, not even a 45-year-old one.
Kurashev became close friends with — and learned how to get to the net from — Meier during a spontaneous offseason of training with the Sharks star in Switzerland.