Sunday, October 16, 2022
Boy, 14, shot, killed in Prospect Heights

Eric Casique was shot about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Piper Lane, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Eric Casique was shot in the chest about 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Piper Lane, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived about two blocks away.

He died about half an hour later, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the boy’s death a homicide.

Noone has been arrested, but three minors who were witnesses were being questioned as of Friday night, police said.

