The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when he was shot multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.

A teen boy was shot Oct. 18, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when he was shot multiple times about 1 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Former CEO of Schubas, Lincoln Hall pleads guilty to secretly recording nanny, others in the nude
West Ridge store owner killed in robbery remembered as ‘compassionate and hardworking man’
R. Kelly’s ex-business manager wants $850,000 in attorneys’ fees after acquittal
Four people killed, two others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
5 charged with stealing mail, U.S. Postal Service keys in Chicago
Residents of South Side senior housing high-rise shaken after 87-year-old woman found beaten to death
The Latest
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Business
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Warehouse workers near Albany, New York, cast 406 votes — or about 66% — against the union, giving the company enough support to push back the labor group.
By Associated Press
 
The Mothman seemingly doing his taxes.
Chicago
The real ‘Mothman’ or merely a Halloween costume? A spooky Chicago icon makes an appearance
Can we count this as a “Mothman” sighting?
By Katelyn Haas
 
Obama_Early_Voting_Chicago.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Barack y Michelle Obama votan temprano en Chicago
Los Obama se encuentran en la ciudad durante unos días para asistir a eventos de la Fundación Obama.
By Lynn Sweet
 
The Bulls officially declared Patrick Williams the starting power forward for Wednesday’s season opener against the Heat.
Bulls
Bulls ready to tip-off season in Miami, and prove they can beat elite
With Patrick Williams now officially the starting power forward, and a veteran core around him, the Bulls know if they want to be taken seriously this season, it starts on South Beach.
By Joe Cowley
 
Police, workers and officials from the city’s Department of Buildings look at a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta.
News
Removal of beloved statue from shuttered church delayed
A group of protesters continues to resist a plan to move a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta from the now-closed St. Adalbert Church to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, which is about a mile away.
By Michael Loria
 