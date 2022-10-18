Boy, 16, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
The teen was near a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when he was shot multiple times about 1 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Warehouse workers near Albany, New York, cast 406 votes — or about 66% — against the union, giving the company enough support to push back the labor group.
Can we count this as a “Mothman” sighting?
Los Obama se encuentran en la ciudad durante unos días para asistir a eventos de la Fundación Obama.
With Patrick Williams now officially the starting power forward, and a veteran core around him, the Bulls know if they want to be taken seriously this season, it starts on South Beach.
A group of protesters continues to resist a plan to move a replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta from the now-closed St. Adalbert Church to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, which is about a mile away.