Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Man killed, another wounded in third fatal shooting in less than a week in West Ridge

Two people were in a vehicle about 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Estes Avenue when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were shot to death in less than a week in West Ridge.

Two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday afternoon in West Ridge on the North Side — the neighborhood’s third fatal shooting in less than a week.

The two were inside a vehicle about 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Estes Avenue when they were shot, Chicago police said.

One person was struck in the face and thigh and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t released.

The second person was also struck in the face and went to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Their ages weren’t immediately known. No one was in custody.

The person is the fourth killed in West Ridge this year and the third killed in the community within the last week, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. One person was killed in the neighborhood last year.

Less than a day earlier, Salim Khamo was shot and killed in an attempted robbery less than two miles away. Days earlier, Lavell Winslow was at Lerner Parkwhen he was fatally shot in the head, according to police and his family. In July, Anthony Mendoza, 15, was sitting in a park when he was shot to death.

