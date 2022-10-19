Four times last weekend, gunmen approached people near Wrigley Field, forced them into cars and robbed them, police say

Four times last weekend, armed robbers approached people on the street near Wrigley Field, forced them into waiting cars, stole their wallets and phones and then dropped them off, according to a Chicago police alert.

No injuries were reported in the robberies, which occurred during the early morning hours last Saturday and Sunday on a half-mile stretch of Clark Street between Addison and Roscoe streets south of Wrigley, police said.

The alert listed the attacks as happening in the 3500 block of North Clark Streeton Saturday, the 3400 block of North Clark on Sunday, the 1100 block of West Addison on Sunday, and the 3600 block of North Clark on Sunday.

Police described the suspects as two or possibly three Black males, 5-foot-10 to to 6-foot, 150-170 pounds, 25 to 30 years old.A black handgun was used.

The attacks occurred in the Town Hall Police District, where overall crime is up 66% from a year ago, according to police data.Robberies are up 48%, aggravated battery is up 17% and theft is up 84%.