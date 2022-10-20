Man fatally shot inside car in South Deering

A man was shot and killed inside a car Thursday morning in South Deering on the Far South Side.
The man, 39, was sitting in a parked car in the 2900 block of East 126th Street when someone opened gunfire about 5:45 a.m., Chicago police said.
He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
The veteran continued to hear all the noise about his so-called diminishing game since arriving in a sign-and-trade to the Bulls. His latest response? A shake of the head, and then a 37-point, nine-assist game in leading his undermanned team to a shocking win over Miami.
As I contemplate my newfound affinity toward Halloween, I realize it’s actually an extension of my love for the fall season. Summertime Chicago is legendary. But fall is right behind it.
The move heads off a potential battle with federal housing officials who are calling for a change of zoning and land-use practices that they say put polluters in Chicago’s communities of color.
Burke faces charges of using his seat on the City Council to steer business to his law firm in schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King and a Northwest Side redevelopment project.
She would create a “Chicago Reserve” of 1,000 retired CPD officers handling “crucial, but non-dangerous duties,” add 200 detectives, use “crime-fighting drones,” and have officers work 10-hour days, four days per week.