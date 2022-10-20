The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot inside car in South Deering

The man, 39, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot inside car in South Deering
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed inside a car Thursday morning in South Deering on the Far South Side.

The man, 39, was sitting in a parked car in the 2900 block of East 126th Street when someone opened gunfire about 5:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
New judge wants to move up Ed Burke’s racketeering trial, but calendars are full
Mayoral challenger Sophia King unveils plan to reverse spike in violent crime
Northfield woman gets a year of probation for telling Black cyclist to leave Winnetka pier
Former Teamsters boss John Coli asks judge for home confinement, probation
Man charged with murder in July shooting on West Side
West Ridge residents unnerved after third fatal shooting in less than a week: ‘We need more security’
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
The demise of the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan remains highly exaggerated
The veteran continued to hear all the noise about his so-called diminishing game since arriving in a sign-and-trade to the Bulls. His latest response? A shake of the head, and then a 37-point, nine-assist game in leading his undermanned team to a shocking win over Miami.
By Joe Cowley
 
Two children in costumes look at goats during “Bronzeville’s Not So Scary Halloween: Educate or Die Community Event” in October 2021.
News
I’m a Halloween grinch no more
As I contemplate my newfound affinity toward Halloween, I realize it’s actually an extension of my love for the fall season. Summertime Chicago is legendary. But fall is right behind it.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
Marie Collins-Wright, a resident of South Deering, attends a protest demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population, at 3325 W. Wrightwood Ave. near Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020.
City Hall
Lightfoot, feds in talks over environmental racism probe
The move heads off a potential battle with federal housing officials who are calling for a change of zoning and land-use practices that they say put polluters in Chicago’s communities of color.
By Brett Chase
 
Ald. Ed Burke (14th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Crime
New judge wants to move up Ed Burke’s racketeering trial, but calendars are full
Burke faces charges of using his seat on the City Council to steer business to his law firm in schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King and a Northwest Side redevelopment project.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. Sophia King (4th) discusses public safety and crime in the city during a news conference Thursday outside the Chicago Police Department 1st District station on the South Side.
City Hall
Mayoral challenger Sophia King unveils plan to reverse spike in violent crime
She would create a “Chicago Reserve” of 1,000 retired CPD officers handling “crucial, but non-dangerous duties,” add 200 detectives, use “crime-fighting drones,” and have officers work 10-hour days, four days per week.
By Fran Spielman
 