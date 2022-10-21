Man stabbed to death in Humboldt Park

A man was stabbed to death early Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The man, 30, was standing on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 3:40 a.m. when someone stabbed him in the neck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests were made.
