Man shot while sitting in parked car in Loop

A man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night.
The man, 55, was in the 400 block of South Wells Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain around 11 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was hit in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
