Saturday, October 22, 2022
Driver hits CPD officer after Lake View traffic stop; two more cops hurt in foot chase

Police said the driver was pulled over in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue for a routine traffic stop.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three Chicago police officers were injured Friday night after a routine traffic stop spiraled into a Lake View neighborhood foot chase.

About 9:40 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, but the driver put the car in reverse, hitting one officer, police said.

The driver then put the car in drive and struck another car before getting out and running, police said.

Two other officers were hurt in the chase that ended with the arrest of the driver in the 900 block of West School Street, police said. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said charges were pending.

A pedestrian was killed in a Southwest Side crash early Saturday.
Chicago
Pedestrian killed in Gage Park car crash
A man was crossing the street about 4:15 a.m. when someone in a Lincoln hit him in the 3200 block of West 51st Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Bronzeville early Saturday.
Crime
15-year-old boy wounded in Bronzeville shooting
He was shot while walking in the 4000 block of South Langley Avenue early Saturday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot late Friday in the Loop.
Crime
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Loop
He was in a car in the 400 block of South Wells Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky coaching staff wears many hats during WNBA offseason
Seven of the Sky’s 11 players currently are playing overseas, with most of them having to report within a two-week period after the WNBA season concluded. As for Wade’s coaching staff, well, they’re no different.
By Annie Costabile
 
Movies and TV
‘Godland,’ set in Iceland, wins top award at Chicago film festival
The Gold Hugo winner also claims a Silver Hugo for its cinematography.
By Bill Stamets
 