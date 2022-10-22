Driver hits CPD officer after Lake View traffic stop; two more cops hurt in foot chase

Three Chicago police officers were injured Friday night after a routine traffic stop spiraled into a Lake View neighborhood foot chase.

About 9:40 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue, but the driver put the car in reverse, hitting one officer, police said.

The driver then put the car in drive and struck another car before getting out and running, police said.

Two other officers were hurt in the chase that ended with the arrest of the driver in the 900 block of West School Street, police said. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said charges were pending.