3 charged in attempted carjacking of off-duty Chicago police officer in Calumet Heights

Three teenagers are facing charges after allegedly trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer and steal his car Thursday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The officer was standing near a car in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue just after 6 p.m. when three people approached and demanded the car and the officer’s belongings, police said.

Kendrick Anderson, 18, was shot after exchanging gunfire with the officer, according to police, who announced charges Saturday. Anderson was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

He now faces a felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

Two other young suspects were arrested in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue soon after the carjacking attempt. One boy, 15, was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass of a vehicle. The other, 16, is facing a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

They were expected to appear in bond court Saturday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was reviewing the use of force by the off-duty officer, who was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.